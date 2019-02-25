Home

Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Saint Paul's Episcopal Church
221 Union Street
Cary, NC
View Map
Mary Anderson

1925 - 2019
Mary Anderson Obituary
Mary Lee Anderson

December 29, 1925 - February 21, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Lee Anderson, 93, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born in Grifton, NC, to Harry Lee Wethington and Mary Elizabeth Patrick Wethington.

After graduation from Meredith College in Raleigh, she went on to a life of public service. She taught school briefly in Edgecombe County, and then she became a social worker, first in Edgecombe County and later in Wake County. She served as a child welfare social worker in Wake County and then went on to manage the adoption program there. She earned a Masters of Social Work from UNC Chapel Hill. She later worked at the NC Division of Social Services. Her focus on protecting children and serving families was reflected in the training programs and policies that she produced.

Mary Lee married Charles Noel Anderson of Edgecombe County on August 14, 1949. They lived in Raleigh until his death in 1984.

She is survived by her brother Charles Alan Wethington and his wife, Zelda; her daughter, Sara Anderson Mims and husband Chip Mims of Raleigh; granddaughter, Brittany Hanson (Daniel) Wilson; son, Charles Noel Anderson, Jr. and wife Marsha of Cary; grandson, Charles Noel (Ashley) Anderson III; granddaughters Lindsay (Curtis) Haynie and Laurie (Gerhard) Ottehenning. Mary Lee also left behind four great-granddaughters and six great-grandsons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 3:00 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union Street, Cary, NC. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, which supports many of Mary Lee's dearest charities.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2019
