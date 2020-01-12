Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
7501 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Mary Angela Jaluvka


1928 - 2020
Mary Angela Jaluvka Obituary
Mary Angela Jaluvka

April 9, 1928 - January 8, 2020

Raleigh

Mary Angela Jaluvka, 91, of Raleigh died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh to Lawrence and Lucy Chiccarello, Mary grew up with sisters Lucille and Dolores, worked, and briefly studied commercial art before marrying Pittsburgh native James Jaluvka. She lovingly nurtured her family of four surviving children and mourned the loss, in infancy, of son James Jr.

After moving to Raleigh in 1977, Mary worked for many years at the NC Department of State Treasurer and was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Generous, hard-working, and perceptive, she placed others' needs ahead of her own. Volunteer work at Duke Raleigh Hospital gave her joy, as did lasting friendships made with neighbors and at Preston Pointe Retirement Community. She most loved spending time with family. Her husband, Jim, passed away in 2000.

Mary is survived by her children, Lynn (Ron Ferrell), Jan, Jill (Danny Lowe), Gary (Debbie); her grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Hannah, and Emily; step-grandsons, Chris and Jonathan; great-grandson Monty; and the riot of flowers she planted wherever she lived.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, January 13 at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, with officiating performed by St. Michael's Catholic Church. Visitation will follow at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, in-memory donations to are appreciated.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020
