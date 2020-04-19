|
|
Mary Ann Kenney Buck
August 1, 1931 - March 30, 2020
Chapel Hill
Mary Ann Kenney Buck died in Chapel Hill, NC, at the age of 88, with family and friends nearby. Mary Ann was born in 1931 in Stevens Point, WI, and grew up in Winnetka, IL. She received her A.B. in Political Science at Stanford University in 1953, and a MA in American History from Radcliffe College in 1954. From 1954 to 1956 she was a cryptographer for the NSA, then returned to California in 1956 where she met her husband, Richard, in San Francisco - backstage at the San Francisco Opera. They moved to Chapel Hill in 1968. In Chapel Hill, she worked at Chapel Hill High School, and, finally, in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at UNC.
Mary Ann loved travel and music in equal measure. She spent several years living overseas in Switzerland, France and England. Two years in England were a high point; she immersed herself in English literature, culture and music.
Christmas was always a high point; parties and dinners at the Buck household are remembered fondly by friends and family. From grand opera to the beaches of Emerald Isle, from Kerr Lake summers to treks through Europe and Asia, she enjoyed life fully.
She and Richard were tireless hosts, mentors and friends to many graduate students and postdocs, especially international students who eventually made their homes in the US and remained friends for life.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy; three children, Nan, Ken and Meg; sons-in-law Patrick and Alain; Ken's partner Liv; and granddaughter Maggie.
No memorial will be held; instead please raise a glass to Mary Ann and remember one of the good times.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020