|
|
Mary Ann Darrow
July 1, 1942 - March 26, 2020
Cary
Mary Ann R. Darrow of Cary, N.C. passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 after a brief illness.Mary Ann was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, the ninth child of the late Angelo and Anna (Digilio) Veronesi on July 1, 1942.She is survived by her husband, Jerome (Jerry) Darrow of the home whom she married in Mt. Carmel Church Poughkeepsie, on Sept. 2, 1961, a son Dennis J. Darrow (Sharon) of Oswego, NY and a daughter Kelly Ann Darrow Hogan of Raleigh, NC.She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shaughnessy Newsome of Middlesex, NC, Seamus and Seardan Darrow of Oswego, NY, Alex and Zachary Hogan of Raleigh, NC, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers Peter, Rocco, Dominic, Anthony, Charles and Angelo, Jr., and two sisters, Phyllis Hewitt and Catherine Kessler.Mary Ann was a stay at home Mom when the children were small and started to work in 1980 at IBM Poughkeepsie as a secretary and retired from IBM Raleigh in 1995 in finance.Funeral services will be private. Due to the current situation, a Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel church in Cary at a later date, and a Memorial Mass will be said at Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie also at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Mary Ann's favorite charity, , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.Funeral arrangement under the direction of Wake Funeral and Cremation Services, Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020