Mary Ann Ellstrom
July 7, 1936 - November 16, 2019
Raleigh
Mary Ann Ellstrom, 83, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Varina, Iowa to William and Geraldine Hurley. Mary Ann moved to Minnesota in her teens, which is where she met the love of her life. In 1966, they moved to North Carolina and made this their home.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Ellstrom, daughters Barbara Phillips (Chris) and Mary Drum, sons Steve Ellstrom (Lisa) and Chuck Ellstrom (Victoria), grandchildren Melissa Lloyd (Thomas), Christion Deaton (Nick), Bobby Ellstrom and Ty Ellstrom, and 3 great grandchildren; all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, 2 sister-in-laws, 1 brother-in-law and many, many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Affectionately known by her family as GiGi, she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her being. Enjoyed every dance recital, volleyball and soccer game, awards ceremony, graduation and birthday she could get to. As the rock of her family she ensured that every birthday and holiday were celebrated together as a family and always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. She always took the time to call, text or invite you over for a visit. She enjoyed volunteering at church, gardening, sister's week at the beach and sharing the holidays with the Thanksgiving Family.
The family will be receiving guests for a casual gathering the evening of Thursday, November 21 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh off of E. Millbrook Rd. The funeral and celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Raleigh.
The family wants to thank the ICU doctors, nurses and staff at Duke Raleigh Hospital that cared for her during her 12 day stay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, as they took amazing care of her in her last moments.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2019