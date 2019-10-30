|
|
Mary Ann Harris Briley Emmons
Raleigh
Mary Ann Harris Briley Emmons, AKA "Sunshine," was born on June 18, 1927 and passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. She was born in Jones Co., N.C. to the late Ruth Hargett and Benjamin Franklin Harris. Along with her parents and a brother W.B. "Bill" Harris, her first husband of 30 years, James L. Briley and her second husband of 19 years, Willard "Bud" Emmons preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Briley Burris and husband Tim of Gold Hill, N.C., and a son Mark C. Briley and wife Lisa of Arlington, Texas, stepdaughter Linda Stephens and husband Dana of Concord, N.C., step-son Bruce and wife Brenda Emmons of Charlotte, N.C., step-son Jay and wife Crystal of Austin, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her sister Nancy Wilkerson of Raleigh, N.C..
Mary Ann received her B.A. in Education and taught a range of grades in schools all over the world during her earlier career. As the wife of an Air Force Officer she created over 20 households while raising her family. She personified what is meant by being a life-long learner studying at the Inchbald School of Design and taking classes at the Cordon Bleu School of Cooking in London, England while stationed there.
She and her husband, James retired in Raleigh in 1972 to begin a business in training and development focused on individuals and businesses in understanding purpose and goal setting. Mary Ann continued this business after James' death.
Later she and her second husband, Bud, took an interest in the Enneagram as a tool for personal development, became certified and worked with countless individuals and groups in providing guidance in understanding self and motivation.
Mary Ann's life journey was filled with a quest for authentic connections and deep understanding of spiritual truths and she endeavored to embody the meaning of unconditional love. All of these passions she sought to share with others in a variety of venues. She inspired many people with her enthusiastic approach to all things and exemplified the art of living.
A service to celebrate her life will take place on Sat., Nov. 2 at Millbrook Baptist Church in Raleigh on the Labyrinth at 3:00 p.m..
In lieu of flowers we invite you to partner with the through your donation to help find a cure. You may go to www.alz.org/tributes and search on Mary Ann Emmons Tribute to visit her page.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019