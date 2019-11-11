|
Mary Ann Capps Massey
Princeton
Mary Ann Capps Massey, 85 of Princeton, NC, entered her Heavenly home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Sunday morning November 10, 2019. Mrs Massey was born November 17, 1933 to the late Jesse Paul and Sarah Hortense Wilkins Capps. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Edward Massey, three sisters; Hazel Massey, Pat Turnage, Louise Creech and a grandson; Ransom Edward Phillips.
The Funeral Service will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday, November13th at the Casey Funeral Home & Cremations Chapel with the Reverend Donald Ray Massey and Reverend Steve Singleton officiating. The Committal Service will follow in the Princeton Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Casey Funeral Home & Cremations.
Mrs Massey is survived by sons, Donnie Massey (Judy) of Wilmington, Jimmy Massey (Teresa) of Selma; daughters, Lib Bradshaw of Princeton, Kathy Phillips (Jimmy) of Princeton, JoAnn Massey (Gary) of Princeton, Peggy Bradford (Ronnie) of Hillsborough, Phyllis Starling (Sammy) of Princeton, Sandra Erickson (Dana) of Smithfield, Betty Overfield (Noble) of Princeton; brothers, Bobby Capps of Hopewell, VA, Frank Capps of VA, James Capps, Robert Capps and Larry Capps all of Princeton; sister, Janie Taylor of Kenly. There are many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 11, 2019