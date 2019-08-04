Home

Mary Ann (Schroeder) Quinlan


1929 - 2019
Mary Ann (Schroeder) Quinlan Obituary
Mary Ann Quinlan

September 5, 1929 - July 31, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Ann Quinlan (Schroeder), 89, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Mary was devoted to her Catholic faith and served in many ministries and clubs with in the church and community. She retired from IBM as an Administrative Assistant. In her retirement she enjoyed travel and time with her family.

Mrs. Quinlan is survived by two sons, Thomas J. Quinlan, Jr. (Mary) and Shane K. Quinlan (Helen); six grandchildren and brother Richard Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas J. Quinlan; daughter Margaret Ann "Peggy" Quinlan; brothers John "Jack" Schroeder and Robert "Bob" Schroeder; cousin Patricia "Pat" Napier.

A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, August 10, at 11:00a.m. in the St. Mary of the Angel's Chapel at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh with visitation one hour prior to time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Smile Train www.SmileTrain.org , Transitions LifeCare www.transitionslifecare.org or the .

The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of Transitions LifeCare and Woodland Terrace.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019
