Mary Anne Boose
September 1, 1939 - February 15, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Mary Anne Boose, 80, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Saturday, February 15 in Tallahassee, Florida after an extended illness. Born on September 1, 1939 in St. Pauls, NC to Tracy Howard Allen and Sadie Ross Allen, Mary Anne graduated from Warren Wilson College in 1961 and married shortly afterwards. A stay-at-home mother for many years, she later worked as an optical technician for over 20 years before retiring in 2012.
Mary Anne is survived by her son, Randall Boose (Paralea) and daughter, Lisa Kay Spainhour (Myron), both from her marriage to Ray Boose. She was the devoted grandmother of Jacob, Daniel, Sarah, and Rebecca Spainhour. She is survived by her sister Ruby Davis, brothers Lester and Freddie Allen, one aunt, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Wayne and Eugene Allen.
The family will receive visitors at 10 AM on Monday, February 24, at McNeill-Mackie Funeral Home in St. Pauls, NC, prior to the funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Parkton Cemetery in Parkton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020