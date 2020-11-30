Mary "Alice" Bedford Wethington
March 28, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Mary "Alice" Bedford Wethington completed her earthly journey to her heavenly home on November 27, 2020 and entered into the welcoming presence of her Heavenly Father.
Alice was born in Goldsboro, NC on March 28, 1928, to the late Jack Anthony and Martha Taylor Bedford. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard Murray Wethington; and two daughters who brought her much joy, Susan W. Hoye (Jim) and Nancy W. Wells (John). She always enjoyed the times she spent with her grandchildren, Michael Hoye (Janssel), Jonathan Hoye (Joann), Mary Beth Laws (Harlan), Lauren Hines (Josh), Kristen DeCain (Drew), John Wells, Jr., and her 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jack A. Bedford of Goldsboro, NC and Robert E. Bedford of West Hills, CA. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances B. Armstrong and Betty Zick.
Alice was a faithful and active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and taught Bible Study and Sunday School for many years. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ was her anchor. Her sincere smile, abundant energy and enthusiastic love of life encouraged others. She enjoyed reading, music (singing) and gardening.
A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Montlawn Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are required.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8304 Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27613; or The Salvation Army.
