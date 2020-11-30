1/1
Mary Bedford "Alice" Wethington
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Alice" Bedford Wethington
March 28, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Mary "Alice" Bedford Wethington completed her earthly journey to her heavenly home on November 27, 2020 and entered into the welcoming presence of her Heavenly Father.
Alice was born in Goldsboro, NC on March 28, 1928, to the late Jack Anthony and Martha Taylor Bedford. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard Murray Wethington; and two daughters who brought her much joy, Susan W. Hoye (Jim) and Nancy W. Wells (John). She always enjoyed the times she spent with her grandchildren, Michael Hoye (Janssel), Jonathan Hoye (Joann), Mary Beth Laws (Harlan), Lauren Hines (Josh), Kristen DeCain (Drew), John Wells, Jr., and her 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jack A. Bedford of Goldsboro, NC and Robert E. Bedford of West Hills, CA. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances B. Armstrong and Betty Zick.
Alice was a faithful and active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and taught Bible Study and Sunday School for many years. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ was her anchor. Her sincere smile, abundant energy and enthusiastic love of life encouraged others. She enjoyed reading, music (singing) and gardening.
A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Montlawn Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are required.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8304 Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27613; or The Salvation Army.
Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved