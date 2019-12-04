Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Lifepointe Church
9500 Durant Road
Raleigh, NC
Mary "Molly" Bitner


1941 - 2019
Mary "Molly" Bitner Obituary
Mary "Molly" Virginia Bitner

May 29, 1941 - December 1, 2019

Raleigh

Molly Bitner, aged 78 passed peacefully on December 1. She was a loving mother and dedicated to her life to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Richard D. Bitner in 2007. She is survived by their son Scott, Daughter-in-law Jenny, Daughters Dee, Heidi, and Kari, Sons in Law Nelson, Will, and Andy. They also had eight grandchildren who were her world. Kore, Sterling, Kaiya, Leah, Curtis, Casey, Nathan and Zander. She had one great grandson, Finn. Services will be held at Lifepointe Church at 9500 Durant Road in Raleigh on December 6 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local angel tree, as giving Christmas gifts to children gave her the greatest joy.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019
