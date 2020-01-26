|
Mary Geils Boerner
Raleigh
Mary Geils Boerner, age 69, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 after a short hospice stay.
She was born in East Orange, NJ to Roswell and Gloria Geils and one of six children. She worked the majority of her career at Pitney-Bowes where she became an executive Vice President of Sales. Mary loved life - travel, golf and Bald Head Island being some of her favorite things. She is survived by her three sisters Leslie, Susan and Sarah; brother Andrew; sons Christian and Michael; four grandchildren, Jackson, Emily, Elaine, and Claire.
A service will be held Saturday February 1st at 1pm All Saints Chapel in Raleigh with a friends and family gathering 2pm-4pm. 110 S East Street.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to staffs at Hospice of Wake County, WakeMed and Raleigh Rehabilitation Center.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020