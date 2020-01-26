Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
All Saints Chapel
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
110 S East Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Boerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Boerner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Boerner Obituary
Mary Geils Boerner

Raleigh

Mary Geils Boerner, age 69, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 after a short hospice stay.

She was born in East Orange, NJ to Roswell and Gloria Geils and one of six children. She worked the majority of her career at Pitney-Bowes where she became an executive Vice President of Sales. Mary loved life - travel, golf and Bald Head Island being some of her favorite things. She is survived by her three sisters Leslie, Susan and Sarah; brother Andrew; sons Christian and Michael; four grandchildren, Jackson, Emily, Elaine, and Claire.

A service will be held Saturday February 1st at 1pm All Saints Chapel in Raleigh with a friends and family gathering 2pm-4pm. 110 S East Street.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks to staffs at Hospice of Wake County, WakeMed and Raleigh Rehabilitation Center.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -