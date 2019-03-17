Mary Ann Moll Braham



September 3, 1920 – March 12, 2019



Cary



Mary Ann Moll Braham passed away peacefully in her room on March 12, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1920, in Dayton, OH, a daughter of Verdin Atlee Moll, Sr., and Ethel Hammann Moll. Mary Ann graduated from Central High School in 1938 in Xenia, OH, and earned her registered nurse degree from the Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton in 1942. During WWII, she worked at McCelland Hospital in Xenia. In 1943 Mary Ann married her high school sweetheart, Roscoe Riley Braham, Jr., also of Xenia. She lived briefly with her husband in Socorro, NM, before moving to Riverside, IL, a suburb of Chicago.



Mary Ann was a homemaker for her husband and four children. She enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables from the garden, baking desserts and bread, and watching Chicago Cubs baseball games on television. She was an active member of Riverside Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school, led a Campfire Girls troop (for 8 years) and volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels (for 12 years). She was a member of the Riverside Woman's Reading Club. She also served as a local Election Precinct Judge (for 12 years) and was elected to the Philanthropic Educational Organization in 1976 and to the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2002.



In 1991 when her husband retired from the University of Chicago, Mary Ann and Roscoe moved from Riverside, IL, to Cary, NC. Her hobbies included reading, swimming and tent camping. Traveling with her husband was also a favorite activity. They traveled to South Africa, Israel, England, Australia, Kenya, Germany, Italy, India, Fiji, Canada and 49 of 50 states. She was a member of the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years. She is survived by three daughters (Ruth Ann Ashton of Elkhart, IN; Nancy Billingslea of Montgomery, AL; and Jean Barwig of Longwood, FL), one son (Richard Braham of Raleigh, NC), one sister-in-law (Barbara Moll of Xenia, OH), eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, March 21, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home (200 Southeast Maynard Rd., Cary, NC). A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 22, at Glenaire Retirement Community (4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC) and on Saturday, March 30, in Beavercreek, OH. Burial will be in the family plot at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, OH.



Donations to the Ethel Moll Scholarship Endowment at Ohio University (Athens, OH) are welcome.