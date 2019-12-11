|
Mary Louise Cranford Nesbitt
Raleigh
Mary Louise Cranford Nesbitt passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 77. Born in Troy, North Carolina on September 16, 1942, Mary Lou was many things over the course of her life. A wife to William "Bill" Nesbitt (1932-1983), mother to Mary Lynn Nesbitt Crawford and Jeff Nesbitt (AnnieLloyd), stepmother to Shirley Nesbitt Young (Peter), brother to Allen Cranford (Ann), daughter to JB & Vivian Cranford (both preceding her in death), and grandmother to five. Mary Lou was a loving aunt, cousin, and devoted friend who loved tennis, Bridge, and traveling. She was a graduate of WCU, OSU, and UNC-CH; worked for NCSU's Agricultural Extension Service and was a long-standing member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church.
Mary Lou was a courageous, determined, and vocal advocate for the passions in her life whose opinions were never hidden. She was kind, boisterous, and had a deep love of learning. Mary Lou's family and friends rejoice in the knowledge that she is once again whole, reunited with those who have gone before her, and sitting in the presence of God.
A gathering of remembrance and fellowship will be held Saturday, December 14 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, with a private graveside service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ruth Sheets Adult Care Center at Edenton Street United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 11, 2019