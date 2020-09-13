Mary Willis Cain



September 28, 1936 - September 8, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Mary Willis Cain, 83, of Raleigh, North Carolina died on September 8, 2020. She was born September 28, 1936, the daughter of Porter George Cain and Hilda Wolfe Cain in White Oak, North Carolina. After graduating from White Oak High school, she attended and received her degree from East Carolina College (now University) in 1958.



Mary worked for the Social Security Administration for more than 30 years in Charlotte, Asheville, Atlanta, Greenville and Raleigh where she retired as an Area Director.



She had been an active member of Crabtree Valley Baptist Church since 1986. Mary had a love for animals and volunteered for AnimalKind at ReTails, a thrift shop that raises money to end the unnecessary euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs. Additionally, her passion for art led het to become a docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art after her retirement.



Mary is survived by her sister, Juliette Singleton (Lee Roy), Nephew Lee Singleton (Elizabeth), Niece Mary Elledge (Dean), Great Niece Raynor Singleton and Great Nephew George Elledge.



A graveside service will be held on September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak, North Carolina. The family requests that masks be warn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Crabtree Valley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 30954, Raleigh, North Carolina 27622 or AnimalKind, P.O. Box 12568, Raleigh, North Carolina 27605.



