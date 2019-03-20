Mary Carolyn O'Neal



Raleigh



Mary Carolyn O'Neal, 92 of Raleigh, formerly of Sanford, died peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Springmoor Retirement Village. She was born on Christmas Day and loved sharing her day with the 'most important Being born on earth.' A child of the Great Depression, she never wasted anything, but the words that best describe her are grace and generosity. She was a steel magnolia. "I have traveled the world, seen the most beautiful places imaginable. But in the end, you are my world, and with all of you, I have known my greatest joys."



Born on December 25, 1926 in Sanford to the late Charles Mercer and Suzanne Purvis Reeves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, James O'Neal; her son, Holman Clyde Bass; and brother, Charles Mercer Reeves, Jr. She is survived by her first husband, Samuel Quincy Bass, Sr.; two children, Samuel Quincy Bass, Jr. (Sharon Ruth) and Emily Bass Baumgartner (Fritz); four grandchildren, Langley Bass Cumbie, Emily Bass Shepard, Samuel Quincy Bass III and Holman Clyde Bass, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Mary Camden, David, Bennett, Mercer, Beau and Tripp. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM at Springmoor Retirement Village, Terrace Room, 1500 Sawmill Road Raleigh, NC 27615. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2916 Wicker Street Sanford, NC 27330. In Raleigh the family will receive from 4:00-7:00PM at 1633 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity 413 Wicker Street Sanford, NC 27330 or St. Luke Outreach Fund 2916 Wicker Street Sanford, NC 27330.



Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019