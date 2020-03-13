Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society Charlotte
303 E. Woodlawn Rd Suite 4
Charlotte, NC 28217
(704) 665-4161
For more information about
Mary Cortina
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map

Mary Catherine Cortina


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Cortina Obituary
Mary Catherine Cortina

May 6, 1955 - February 24, 2020

Raleigh

Mary Catherine Cortina Honeycutt, of Raleigh, died at her vacation home in Kill Devil Hills. Raised in Lexington, Cathy was a graduate of Cary High School and NC State University and was an award-winning medical sales representative. She was the devoted wife of Lex Edward (Ed) Honeycutt who preceded her in death. Generous and outgoing, she was the center of a large group of friends and family. She loved international travel; walking on the beach with her dog; leading a book club at the Magnolia Glen Community and hosting gatherings full of laughter and good wine. She is survived by her five siblings; eleven nieces and nephews and many god-children. A celebration of her life will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh on Saturday, March 14th. Family visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a funeral mass following at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -