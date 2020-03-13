|
|
Mary Catherine Cortina
May 6, 1955 - February 24, 2020
Raleigh
Mary Catherine Cortina Honeycutt, of Raleigh, died at her vacation home in Kill Devil Hills. Raised in Lexington, Cathy was a graduate of Cary High School and NC State University and was an award-winning medical sales representative. She was the devoted wife of Lex Edward (Ed) Honeycutt who preceded her in death. Generous and outgoing, she was the center of a large group of friends and family. She loved international travel; walking on the beach with her dog; leading a book club at the Magnolia Glen Community and hosting gatherings full of laughter and good wine. She is survived by her five siblings; eleven nieces and nephews and many god-children. A celebration of her life will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Raleigh on Saturday, March 14th. Family visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a funeral mass following at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020