Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Glenaire Auditorium
4000 Glenaire Circle
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cherry


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cherry Obituary
Mary Evelyn Pipkin Cherry

September 4, 1921 - January 18, 2020

Cary

Mary Evelyn Pipkin Cherry of Cary, NC, age 98, passed away on January 18, 2020.

Mary was born in Johnston County on September 4, 1921 to the late William Carson and Lossie May Godwin Pipkin. She graduated from Cary High School and King's Business College in Raleigh.

Mary was married to Hugh Blair Cherry on September 21, 1940. They were married for 67 years until his death 2008.

During WWII, Mary worked at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC as a clerical assistant while Hugh served in the US Army in Europe. After the war, Mary dedicated herself to raising three daughters, as well as assisting her husband Hugh in his sales work with the Prudential Insurance Company. Later, Mary worked as an administrative assistant for the Parent-Teacher Association of NC until her retirement. She also enjoyed designing and sewing clothes for herself and her daughters. Mary was actively involved in women's groups at Highland United Methodist Church, as well as serving youth programs at the church with Hugh. At Highland, they organized and supervised many open houses for Martin Middle School students after the school's home football and basketball games. They also accompanied the Highland MYF groups on annual trips to Camp Don Lee. Mary and Hugh moved to the Glenaire Retirement Community in 2001.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Mary is survived by her daughters Evelyn Cherry Yaros, Jeanette Cherry Mayo, and Dianne Cherry Brinker, and Dianne's husband, Ray Brinker. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Anna Yaros, Maria Yaros, Wyatt Yaros, John Tarleton and Matthew Tarleton, and Matt's wife Amy Stinson Tarleton. Mary was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Alison Teat and Cameron Carlyle.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday January 25, 2020 in the Glenaire Auditorium at 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511 There will be a private family graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are being made by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -