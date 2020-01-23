|
Mary Evelyn Pipkin Cherry
September 4, 1921 - January 18, 2020
Cary
Mary Evelyn Pipkin Cherry of Cary, NC, age 98, passed away on January 18, 2020.
Mary was born in Johnston County on September 4, 1921 to the late William Carson and Lossie May Godwin Pipkin. She graduated from Cary High School and King's Business College in Raleigh.
Mary was married to Hugh Blair Cherry on September 21, 1940. They were married for 67 years until his death 2008.
During WWII, Mary worked at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC as a clerical assistant while Hugh served in the US Army in Europe. After the war, Mary dedicated herself to raising three daughters, as well as assisting her husband Hugh in his sales work with the Prudential Insurance Company. Later, Mary worked as an administrative assistant for the Parent-Teacher Association of NC until her retirement. She also enjoyed designing and sewing clothes for herself and her daughters. Mary was actively involved in women's groups at Highland United Methodist Church, as well as serving youth programs at the church with Hugh. At Highland, they organized and supervised many open houses for Martin Middle School students after the school's home football and basketball games. They also accompanied the Highland MYF groups on annual trips to Camp Don Lee. Mary and Hugh moved to the Glenaire Retirement Community in 2001.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Mary is survived by her daughters Evelyn Cherry Yaros, Jeanette Cherry Mayo, and Dianne Cherry Brinker, and Dianne's husband, Ray Brinker. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Anna Yaros, Maria Yaros, Wyatt Yaros, John Tarleton and Matthew Tarleton, and Matt's wife Amy Stinson Tarleton. Mary was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Alison Teat and Cameron Carlyle.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday January 25, 2020 in the Glenaire Auditorium at 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC 27511 There will be a private family graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are being made by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 23, 2020