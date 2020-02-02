Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home
Wake Forest, NC
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Rolesville Baptist Cemetery
Mary Coley Young

Mary Coley Young Obituary
Mary Coley Young

Wake Forest

Mary Coley Young, 88, passed away on Monday evening, January 27, 2020. The daughter of the late James and Kate Coley of Wake county, Mary retired from the N.C. DMV after more than 30 years of service.

Mary was preceded in death by her sister Josephine Renfro; her grandsons Gary Wade Young and Tony Wade Young.

She is survived by her sister Katherine Puryear and husband Lawrence, brother Sonny Coley and wife Jayne; sons Westly Young, Michael Young and wife Deborah, Todd Young and wife Jody; grandchildren Steven Young and wife Rebecca, Stephanie Draheim and husband Anthony, Alex Young; great grandchildren Riley Carino, Connor Carino, Cooper Young, Ryker Draheim, and Scarlet Draheim.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 5-7pm at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest. A graveside service will be Sunday, February 2nd at 2pm at Rolesville Baptist Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020
