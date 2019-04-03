|
Mary Conway Woodhouse Wornom "Gram"
March 31, 1922 - March 31, 2019
Raleigh
Mary Conway Woodhouse Wornom "Gram" peacefully passed away at home, with family by her side. Born in Norfolk, VA to H. Cornick and Virginia Macon Woodhouse, she was preceded in death by her loving husband S. Joseph Wornom, Jr., and siblings H. Cornick Woodhouse, Jr., Frances Macon Wales, and identical twin Barbara Knox Drewry, whom she joined in Heaven on their 97th birthday. She is survived by her children Samuel J. Wornom III (Pam), Robert C. Wornom (Lonnie) and Elizabeth W. Craft (Richard), along with many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special cousins. The family will receive friends at home on Sunday, April 7th, from 2-5PM. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transitionslifecare.org an incredible organization which has provided such amazing care to the entire family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019