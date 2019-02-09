Mary Denny Kerrigan



July 30, 1929 - January 17, 2019



Pittsboro



Mary Denny Kerrigan took wing Thursday, January 17, 2019. She had recently celebrated her 90th Birthday. A native Minnesotan, Mary exuded a pioneer spirit, love of life and a sense of adventure that was infectious. A graduate of Smith College (1951), Mary went on to become an editor at Investor's Reader, a Wall Street financial magazine. She later married Anthony Kerrigan, a NYSE stockbroker, and raised two sons in Cross River, NY. Not content to stay at home, Mary became the librarian at a local Country Day school. She also tutored inmates at Sing Sing prison in New York as part of a masters degree program in social work. Mary spent many Summers in Siasconset on Nantucket Island. An avid gardener, Mary practiced "organic" gardening decades before the word entered common usage.



Mary relocated to Pittsboro, NC in 1995. She used her golden years to travel throughout Europe and Asia; including trips to Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia whilst in her Eighties. A lover of the arts, Mary regularly attended the theater and symphony. She also served on a processes improvement board at UNC Hospital. Mary is survived by sons Geoff and Tim as well as her brothers Jim and Chuck. Mary Kerrigan will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be sent to CORA Food Pantry at PO Box 1326, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary