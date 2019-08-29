Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Mary Dianne Neal Tarlton


1941 - 2019
Mary Dianne Neal Tarlton Obituary
Mary Dianne Neal Tarlton

August 17, 1941 - August 20, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Dianne Neal Tarlton, age 78, died on August 20, 2019 at home. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina to Howard and Elizabeth Neal. She was an only child.

Dianne lived in Raleigh, North Carolina where she met her husband Russell W. Tarlton Jr. Dianne was a loving, faithful wife for 55 years. Along with her Husband, she leaves behind a daughter, Mary Diana Tarlton Ameri, and a son, Russell W. Tarlton lll.

Russell and Dianne were members of Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. As a part of her Bible study fellowship group, Dianne volunteered her time doing prison ministry work at the local women's prison in Raleigh, NC for approximately 13 years. She was also a Sunday school teacher, and a business owner.

Services were held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
