Mary Frances Hennessee-Dillon
12/13/1928 - 2/23/2020
Wilmington
Mary Frances "Prissy" Dillon, 91, of 1307 Clipper Lane, Wilmington, N.C. died February 23, 2020. Prissy, as she was known from childhood, was born on December 13, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Grover Lee Dillon and Mary Clarke Guirkin Dillon.
She attended St. Mary's School in Raleigh, N.C. She was presented at the North Carolina Terpsichorean Ball and she was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Raleigh. On September 1, 1949 she married William Edward Hennessee, Jr., of Salisbury, N.C. and the couple had four children.
Prissy was a longtime resident of Raleigh where her family made their home. She enjoyed being a homemaker and her skills included cooking, sewing and crafting. After her children had grown, she moved to Wilmington, N.C where she remained until her death.
Surviving are two sons, Grover Dillon Hennessee and William Edward Hennessee, IV, both of Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William E. Hennessee, Jr., her brother, Grover L. Dillon, Jr., her eldest son, William Edward Hennessee III and her daughter, Elizabeth Lee Hennessee.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 26 from 6-8 at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington. A graveside service will take place of Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m.. at Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh, N.C.. Long time family friend, the Rev. Charles Barton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Prissy requested contributions to be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020