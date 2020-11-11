Mary E. Smith
December 18, 1930 - November 9, 2020
Raleigh
Mary Elizabeth Smith, 89, passed away November 9th 2020. She was born in Ridgefield Park, NJ to Earl Fredrick Wollin and Esther Mary Castle. Mrs. Smith graduated High School from Utica Free Academy in 1948. She graduated from Potsdam College in Potsdam, NY in 1952 with an Elementary Education Degree. Upon graduation she taught Kindergarten in Lowville, NY for one year. She married Charles Merwin Smith on August 1st, 1953. They lived in Greendale, WI from 1953-1980 before moving to Raleigh, NC. She continued her teaching career with the Greendale Public School District. Mrs. Smith enjoyed knitting, gardening and walking. She loved cats and had a passion for music. She played the organ in her church through-out her life. Her strong faith was cultivated as she participated and lead Bible studies, circles and prayer groups. Mary Beth was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Merwin Smith. She is survived by brother Fred (Judy) Wollin; Three daughters, Darlene (George) Markle, Jeanne Smith and Carolyn (Joe) Pagano; Six grandchildren, David (Kaitie) Markle, Greg (Kayla) Markle, Michelle Finlon, Jeff Finlon, Anne Marie (Isaac) Ammerman, Anthony (Maria) Pagano; Three Great Grandchildren, Avery, Rylan, and Layla. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund or St. Phillips Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocietync.com