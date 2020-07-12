Mary Eileen Owens12/06/1928 - 07/09/2020Fuquay-VarinaMary Eileen Owens passed away from complications from COVID 19, July 9, 2020. She was born in Mobile, AL, December 6, 1928, to Calvin and Helena Adams. She is predeceased by her husband Richard Owens, whom she met while attending nurses training at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL and he was in Navy flight school. They met on a blind date, and she said she was, "smitten once she heard him sing." From there she followed him north and eventually settled in Mahopac, NY, and raised a family. Primarily a homemaker, she became active in the garden club and bridge club. She returned south for retirement, to Gulf Shores, AL then to Fuquay Varina, NC, to be near their daughter.In addition to her husband of 68 years, Eileen is predeceased by her son Robert Owens. She is survived by daughters Helen Arena of PA and Beth Loehfelm of Apex, NC, as well as grandchildren Andrew Arena, Brenda Menard, Philip Arena, Thomas Arena, Katherine Arena, and great-grandchildren Allison and Anthony Arena, and Bora Menard.The family would like to thank Doctor Lalita Sidana and the staff at Windsor Point for their caregiving these past few years, for both Eileen and her husband.An inurnment is scheduled for 9:45 am, Thursday, July 16, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex. Wake Funeral and Cremation is handling arrangements.