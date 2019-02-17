Mary Elizabeth Farnsworth



October 23, 1990 - January 23, 2019



Colorado Springs, CO



Mary Elizabeth "MaryBeth" Farnsworth, age 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on January 23, 2019.



MaryBeth was born in Glens Falls, NY, on October 23, 1990, to John and Claire Hammack Farnsworth. She grew up with her older sister, Jessica, in Cary, NC, and received her diploma from Keystone National High School. She attended University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and also received a certificate in Medical Clinical Assisting. She had lived the last 2 years in Colorado Springs. Her gifts to us were her beautiful smile and spunky personality. She will be fondly remembered for her love of nature, reading, cooking, and journaling. MaryBeth was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Pugh Farnsworth. She is survived by her parents; her sister, Jessica Farnsworth Reagan, and Jessica's husband, Andrew, and their son, Simon; her paternal grandfather, George B. Farnsworth; maternal grandparents, Al and Liz Hammack; uncles and aunts Karen Hammack Berkley, Kris Hammack Lawrence, and her husband, David, Barc Farnsworth and Michael Holden, Anne Farnsworth Berberi, and her husband, Nick; and many loving cousins. A memorial service will be held at Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church, 4510 Palm Valley Rd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm followed by a private ceremony to scatter her ashes at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Adult & Teen Challenge USA, PO Box 249, Ozark, MO, 65721, or teenchallengeusa.com. Designate: In Memory of MaryBeth Farnsworth. "So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed." John 8:36



