Mary Ernestine "Tina" Stultz Emerson



October 25, 1923 - February 3, 2019



Cary



Mary Ernestine "Tina" Stultz Emerson, 95, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at WakeMed Cary. Tina was born in Martinsville, Va., the daughter of Ernest C. Stultz and Sallie B. Eggleston. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Joseph C. Stultz, and her devoted husband of 65 years, Paul deForest Emerson.



Ernestine was a dedicated member of Raleigh's (Episcopal) Church of the Good Shepherd, notably serving as the first woman on their Vestry and their first female Senior Warden. She also completed the sanctuary's beautiful needlepoint project and sang for many years--often as soloist--with the church's choir.



She was a certified flower show judge and enjoyed more than fifty years of participation in the Raleigh Garden Club. In addition, she was a proud DAR and UDC daughter.



Tina, as she was known, was famous for her fashion flair, her great entertaining skills, her quick wit and cheerful smile, and her passionate love of sports – go Wolfpack!



She is survived by her son, Paul D. Emerson (Randolyn) and her grandsons, Erik L. Goodin and Daniel B. Emerson.



Ernestine's Columbarium interment with committal rites will take place this Sunday, February 10, 2019, during the 10:15 a. m. Holy Eucharist worship service at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 125 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC, 27603. The Rev. Canon Patricia Grace will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tina's memory may be made to the church's Music Fund at the address listed above. Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019