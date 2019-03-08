Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eva Wheeler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Eva Wheeler Obituary
Mary Eva Belle Perry Wheeler

Louisburg

Mary Eva Belle Perry Wheeler, 99, passed away on March 6, 2019.

Eva Belle was the daughter of the late Millard and Neta Perry and wife of the late Fred H. Wheeler, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses Faye (Richard) Layton, Freddy (Ann) Wheeler and Andy (Karla) Wheeler; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her brother Dr. Gattis Perry.

A celebration of Eva Bell's life will be held at Flat Rock Baptist Church on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now