Mary Eva Belle Perry Wheeler
Louisburg
Mary Eva Belle Perry Wheeler, 99, passed away on March 6, 2019.
Eva Belle was the daughter of the late Millard and Neta Perry and wife of the late Fred H. Wheeler, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses Faye (Richard) Layton, Freddy (Ann) Wheeler and Andy (Karla) Wheeler; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her brother Dr. Gattis Perry.
A celebration of Eva Bell's life will be held at Flat Rock Baptist Church on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM.
