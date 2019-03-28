Mary Ann Evans



Mary Ann Evans age 92, of Cary NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019.



She was born to the late John and Minnie Herzak Zahorian, Sr. on May 15, 1926 in Pine City, NY.



Mary led a very full life. She enjoyed many friends through her involvement in the community and volunteering. What she enjoyed most however was spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Luzerne Evans, and her brothers Michael and John.



Mary is survived by her three daughters, Cindy Hall and husband Steve, Diane Britton and her husband Larry, Ellen Womack and her husband Guy all of NC; eight grandchildren, Jay Rhodes, Michelle Rodgers, Michael Reagan, John Bakane, Tom Bakane, Jennifer Bakane, Chris Bakane, Jessica Wolf; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A reception will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Raleigh Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brian Center Health & Retirement in Clayton, NC for their loving care in making Mary's final days comfortable, peaceful and dignified.



While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27511.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 28, 2019