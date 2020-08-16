Mary "Louise" Fallon
Zebulon
Mary "Louise" Fallon, 89, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Zebulon Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with dementia. She was born to the late Raymond and Mary Nicaise in Greensburg, PA.
Louise is survived by her children, Mary Kathryn Corbett, of Tarboro, Anne Elizabeth Plunkett, of Rolesville, and Michael John Fallon, of Youngsville; grandchildren, Sandra Kathryn Bowman and Fallon Brinkley; 12 great-grandchildren and a very beloved family friend, Kendra Ritlinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard N. Fallon, MD; brother Raymond Douglas, and granddaughter Elizabeth Osborne.
Louise was an active member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church until the last few years due to her illness and dedicated her spare time to volunteering at the local soup kitchen, the Shepherd's Table. She loved gardening and always had the best garden around.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC. Burial will follow at the church columbarium where she will be reunited with her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
