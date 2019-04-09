Mary Frances "Frankie" Terry



July 20, 1925 – April 7, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Mary Frances 'Frankie' Terry, 93, died on April 7, 2019 in Hartsville, SC after a brief illness following her move to Morningside Assisted Living and Morrell Nursing Center from Fuquay-Varina, NC. Frankie was born on July 20, 1925 in Greenwood, SC. She was the 4th of 6 children born to the late Herbert and Anna Fowler Bolton and graduated from Greenwood High School and Greenwood School of Commerce. It was at Greenwood High School that she met her future husband of 52 years, the late Reverend Marion S. Terry. Frankie was retired from Wake Technical College in Raleigh, NC. Throughout her life, she had a love of music and sang in numerous church choirs, singing groups, weddings, and funerals. Nothing was more satisfying than visits from her two granddaughters and later her four great-granddaughters.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion, her brothers Julian and Otis Bolton, and her sisters Ruby Bolton and Dot Howard.



Surviving include her son, Steve Terry (Paula) of Hartsville, SC; sister Faye Turner of Albany, GA; granddaughters Rebecca Coleman (Thomas) of Columbia, SC and Katherine Pauli (Ben) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, great-granddaughters Hannah Pauli, Maggie Pauli, and Mary Mac Coleman, Frances Coleman and nieces/nephews Buddy Bolton (Vickie), Bob Howard (Julia), Pam Strieter (Steve), John Howard (Susan), Nancy Brown (Scott), Susan Winston (Rick), and David Turner (Kammie). She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC for 29 years while her husband was the minister, and then 29 years at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church.



A celebration of her life will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Fuquay-Varina, NC. The burial will be held at the church cemetery at 10:00 AM prior to the service and is open to family and all special friends who would like to attend. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church. Those who wish to view the body may do so on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 or Fuquay-Varina Baptist, 301 Woodrow Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Morningside Assisted Living and Morrell Nursing Center during her time for their love and tender care especially Zonia, NeNe, Amy, Casey at Morningside Assisted Living and Mandy, Amanda, Kacee, and Gloria at Morrell Nursing Center.



