Mary Freeman Hopkins
October 23, 1917 - August 12, 2019
Raleigh
Mary Freeman Hopkins, of Raleigh NC departed this life on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at First Church of God Ministries, 1221 Boyer St, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Janet Matthews (Bobby) and Carolyn Baxter (Edward), all of Raleigh, NC; Son, Clayton Hopkins (Edith) of Garner, NC; 16 Grandchildren and a host of Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren & Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019