Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of God Ministries
1221 Boyer St
Raleigh, NC
Mary Freeman Hopkins


1917 - 2019
Mary Freeman Hopkins Obituary
Mary Freeman Hopkins

October 23, 1917 - August 12, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Freeman Hopkins, of Raleigh NC departed this life on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at First Church of God Ministries, 1221 Boyer St, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Daughters, Janet Matthews (Bobby) and Carolyn Baxter (Edward), all of Raleigh, NC; Son, Clayton Hopkins (Edith) of Garner, NC; 16 Grandchildren and a host of Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren & Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
