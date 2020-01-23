Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Pullen Memorial Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
Mary Gourley


1936 - 2020
Mary Joyce Pass Gourley

August 19, 1936 - December 26, 2019

Macon

(Mary) Joyce Pass Gourley, age 83, passed away peacefully on Dec 26th, 2019 in Macon, GA, where she lived with her sister. Originally from Lawrenceville, GA, she received her bachelor's degree from Mercer University and her master's in social work from UNC-CH. She worked for 10 years in children's homes in VA and NC before marrying Frank A Gourley, Jr. in 1967 and raising two children. She returned to work as the director of international adoptions at Lutheran Family Services before 'retiring' to work at Sterling Montessori in the infant room. She touched many lives as a quiet disciple, exhibiting level-headed calm in crisis, offering help to all who needed it, and displaying deep and abiding kindness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf and Mary Pass, and her brother, Lloyd Pass. She is survived by her sister, Jane Moore; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Read; son, Austin Gourley; grandchildren, Devyn Read and wife Emily, Brody Read, and Kelsea Read; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service and scattering of ashes, officiated by Rev. Dr. Nancy E Petty, will be held on Jan 25th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
