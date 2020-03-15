|
|
Mary Rachel Johnson Hale
September 2, 1931 - March 12, 2020
Garner
Mary Rachel Johnson Hale of Garner N.C. passed away on March 12, 2020. A Goldsboro native and graduate of Goldsboro High School, she was the eldest daughter of the late Jesse Thomas and Mamie Horton Johnson. She is predeceased by husband Carson Hale of Garner and sister Elizabeth J. Oldham of Durham.
Surviving are sons Tom Cox and wife Elaine, Paul Cox and wife Sheila, and daughter Jane Cox Rosemond and husband Neil, stepchildren Steve Hale and wife Marian, and Lisa H. Rose and husband Richard.
She was "Gran Mary" to her beloved grandchildren Anna, Sarah, Henry, Julia, Jenny, Mary, and Paul, and to her beloved great-grandchildren Evie and Charlie. Also surviving is sister Judith J. Beckett and husband Carl, many nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren Eric, David, and Brandon, and many dear and faithful friends.
After she and her family moved to the Garner area, Mary Rachel worked at Rex Hospital and then retired after 27 years of service.
Mary Rachel was a long-time member of Garner United Methodist Church serving twice as President of her Sunday School class and was on the SPRC Committee as well as the Hospitality Committee.
The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner on Monday March 16 from 6-8 pm. Interment will be at Willow Dale Cemetery in Goldsboro.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the staff at Spring Arbor of Apex and Transitions LifeCare.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to her church, Garner UMC, 201 Methodist Dr., Garner NC 27529.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020