Mary Hare Macon
Holly Springs
Mary Hare Macon passed away at Transitions LifeCare on August 21, 2019 at the age of 95 with her family by her side.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Family welcomes all to Mary's home at 2221 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs, NC on August 23, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m.
As an option in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church where she was recently honored with a 1 year perfect attendance certificate.
Online condolences and full obituary is on thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 23, 2019