Mary Hargrove Bellamy Koonce
February 10, 1927 - November 24, 2020
Wilmington, North Carolina -
Born February 10, 1927, Mary Hargrove Bellamy Koonce died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of the Honorable Emmett Hargrove Bellamy and Lillian Maxwell Bellamy, the granddaughter of the Honorable John Dillard Bellamy and Emma Hargrove Bellamy, and the granddaughter of Mr. Joseph Roy Maxwell and Lillian Patten Maxwell. Mary attended the National Cathedral School for Girls in Washington, D.C. followed by Saint Mary's College in Raleigh, N.C. and Finch College in New York, N.Y. where she majored in art history, a subject which was one of her lifelong passions.
Mary was a beautiful woman with a zest for life. She was charming and fun and truly enjoyed entertaining. She was a gracious hostess known for her countless porch parties at her home on Wrightsville Beach and themed parties throughout the years. She had a flair for design and loved vibrant turquoise and coral which were reflected in her clothes and her homes. She loved gardening and took great pride in the vast varieties of plants and flowers throughout her yard. Mary was very proud of her family, and had an interest in history, art, antiquing, and all things French. She carried herself with a sense of purpose, dignity, and style.
In 1947, she married the late Michael Corbett Stovall and moved first to New York, N.Y. and later to Houston, TX. While in Houston, Mary was very active in civic activities. She adored serving as a docent at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts under renowned art historian James Johnston Sweeney. She was a member of Saint John the Divine Episcopal Church in Houston, serving as a Sunday school teacher for all her Houston years. She also served as a delegate to the Women's Board of the Diocese of Texas; and as the Education Chairman of the Junior League of Houston.
In 1965, she married the late Dr. Donald Brock Koonce and returned home to Wilmington. Once here, Mary became very active in local civic organizations including serving as a board member and docent for Saint John's Art Museum, a board member of the New Hanover Medical Society Auxiliary, and a board member of the Bellamy Mansion Museum. She was very active in the Junior League of Wilmington. While a Junior League board member, she designed, under Claude Howell's guidance, an "Art in the Schools Program" taught to all fourth graders in New Hanover County Schools for many years.
Mary was a 70+ year member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina. She served the society in many capacities including as president of the state society and editor of the state newsletter known as The Pine Cone. Over the years, she worked on many projects for the Burgwin-Wright House, headquarters of the state society, but she was most proud of her work on the restoration of the gardens at the Burgwin-Wright House. Under the direction of Donald Parker, landscape architect of Colonial Williamsburg, she led efforts to convert the paved used car lot next to the Burgwin-Wright House into a historically accurate orchard garden, which exists to this day. Mary was a lifelong communicant of St. James Episcopal Church and a member of the Cape Fear Country Club, the Carolina Yacht Club and The Surf Club.
She married the late Robert Weaver Swanson in 1981. She was predeceased by her parents, husbands, and her sister, Lillian Bellamy Boney. Mary is survived by her son Michael Corbett Stovall, junior and wife Kathleen; her son Simon Alexander Bellamy Koonce; and her step-son Donald Brock Koonce, junior and wife Betty Jean. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael Corbett Stovall III, Christopher Talley Stovall, and Mary Bellamy Monroe Koonce, and three step-grandchildren, Carolyn Koonce Lewis, Stacey Koonce Ramay and husband Jeff, and Donald Brock Koonce III and wife Staci; and her niece Emmett Boney Haywood and husband Hubert; her niece Mary Boney Denison Clark and husband Jack; and her nephew Leslie Norwood Boney III and wife Ret.
Mary's family extends its grateful appreciation to the many loving caregivers who assisted her in her final years at home, Barbara Grady and her ladies; and later the 2nd and 3rd floor staff of Bradley Creek Heath Center at Carolina Bay.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, funeral services will be held graveside at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Jay Sidebotham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Leslie Norwood Boney III, Dr. Hubert Benbury Haywood III, Mr. John Robert Clark III, Mr. Hugh MacRae III, Mr. Brian Joseph McMerty, Mr. Rolland H. Lamberton, Mr. Joel Cook Pretlow III, and Mr. Jeffery Allan Edwards, junior.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of North Carolina – Garden Fund, burgwinwrighthouse.com
, or the Bellamy Mansion at bellamymansion.org
.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com