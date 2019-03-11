|
|
Mary Harris Huff
October 18, 1941 - March 9, 2019
Raleigh
Mary Harris Huff, 77, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner. Burial will follow in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mary was born Oct. 18, 1941 to the late Milton and Larue Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Lorraine Tyree; and one great-grandson, Jaxon Tyree.
She is survived by her children, Allen Tyree and fiancée, Angela Jones of Raleigh, Karen Tyree Sealey and fiancé, Eulas Morgan of Raleigh, Larry Tyree and wife, Susan of Poughkeepsie, NY; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, 1 brother; best friend, Linda Peoples; 10 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice: 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd #650, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2019