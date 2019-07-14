Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Benson Memorial United Methodist Church
4706 Creedmoor Rd
Raleigh, NC
Mary Helen Burgess Grimes


1937 - 2019
Mary Helen Burgess Grimes Obituary
Mary Helen Burgess Grimes

October 4, 1937 - July 9, 2019

Raleigh

Mary Helen Burgess Grimes, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all, age 81, of Raleigh, NC, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on July 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Helen was the daughter of the late Reuben Victor Burgess and the late Helen Marshburn Burgess of Mount Olive, NC.

She graduated from Mount Olive High School, Mount Olive, NC. She was an Alumni of Greensboro College, Greensboro NC. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Jack M. Grimes also from Mount Olive, NC. She was employed with Rogers American Company in Raleigh, NC for 28 years as Office Manager, where she also served on the Board of Directors. She was an active member of Benson Memorial United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC where she lovingly served on many committees that included, President of her Sunday school class.

Mary is survived by her loving and devoted family; husband of 60 years, Jack M. Grimes; son, Jack M. Grimes II (Matt), his spouse, Susie Grimes, and granddaughter Jessica Grimes; son, Reuben V. Grimes, his fiancé, Pamela Jones, granddaughter Ashley White and her spouse, Jeremy White; great-granddaughter, Kenleigh White; and great-grandson, Sawyer White.

A celebration of life for Mary Helen Grimes will be held Wednesday, July 17 at 2:00pm at Benson Memorial United Methodist Church, 4706 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC. Visitation will follow service.

The family request flowers be omitted and donations be made to Benson Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund in memory of Mary Helen Grimes or the .

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019
