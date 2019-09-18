|
Mary Helen Hayman
May 8, 1920 - September 12, 2019
Chapel Hill
Mary Helen Hayman, 99, passed away after several weeks of declining health on September 12, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
Mary Helen was born on May 8, 1920 in Neodesha, KS the daughter of Edith Coffman Wilson and Murray Alderson Wilson. She lived in Pratt, KS and Salina, KS with her family before graduating from Salina High School in 1938. She attended Kansas Wesleyan University and received her bachelor's degree in home economics and history from The University of Kansas in 1942. She taught home economics in Wathena High School the following year before marrying Donald Bales Hayman in Oberlin, Ohio on June 27, 1943. Mary Helen moved to Durham, NC with Donald soon thereafter. While in Durham, Mary Helen taught for three years at Central Junior High School. Required to teach North Carolina history as well as home economics despite her recent arrival to our state, she would study the materials the night before for the next day's history lesson. This undoubtedly contributed to the abiding love she held for her adopted state.
Mary Helen and Donald moved in 1946 to Chapel Hill, where Donald commenced his graduate work in political science, and they spent the remainder of their lives there. She retired from teaching after their first daughter, Margaret, was born, but she was always a teacher at heart.
Mary Helen was active in the civic and religious life of Chapel Hill for most of her life. Her leadership embodied intelligence, diligence, and great organizational skills, always executed with grace and humility. Donald often said that his chief function in life was to support Mary Helen, so she could do good in the world. Mary Helen worked to make her community a better and fairer place. Mary Helen was a long-time member of the League of Women Voters in Chapel Hill. As President in the 1950's, she hosted former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt for a visit to Chapel Hill to speak. In the early 1960's, she served as a member of the Mayor's Committee on Human Relations for the Town of Chapel Hill, which tackled such issues as voting rights and school desegregation. Around this time, she went with a group of African-American ladies to visit one of the last remaining restaurants in Chapel Hill which refused to desegregate. Mary Helen later served on the boards of the Chapel Hill Interfaith Council and of its senior living project, Share-a-Home.
From a long line of Methodists, Mary Helen loved her church. As a member of University United Methodist Church for over 70 years, Mary Helen served in many leadership positions there. She assumed the role of President of the United Methodist Women many times; served with Donald on the church's Board of Trustees for over a decade; served as a lay member of the North Carolina Annual Conference representing University UMC for many years; and was an active member of the Conference's Commission on Church and Society. A strong supporter of ecumenical service, she served as President of the Chapel Hill/Carrboro Church Women United. Always the masterful cook, she spent weeks baking breads and rolls and making candies, which were legendary, for the church's annual Christmas bazaar.
Mary Helen believed that each of us has a duty to seek world peace, even if it's only one person at a time. In the 1960's she founded the International Women's English Conversation Group for the wives of foreign students studying at UNC-CH, which met at volunteers' homes in Chapel Hill. These foreign visitors often had limited English proficiency, children to care for, and felt isolated from the community. Mary Helen organized and taught classes for over 45 years to 50 plus women each year at various levels of English proficiency. She performed cooking demonstrations to teach participants to cook American and regional dishes and organized annual field trips to Seagrove, the State Capitol, and other North Carolina sites. She received an award from UNC for her outstanding service to the university's international community through her leadership of this group. She was largely responsible for her home church's hosting an English as a second language program, which continues to this day.
Mary Helen had the gift of hospitality and faithfully supported her husband's role as Assistant Director of UNC's Institute of Government (now School of Government). For the over 20 years when Donald led the Institute's State Government Summer Internship Program, Mary Helen entertained the 40 or so summer interns for a cook-out at their home in Chapel Hill each year and on several occasions hosted them for a weekend at the family's beach cottage. She prepared and served breakfast for dozens of alumni of UNC-CH's Master of Public Administration program during their annual reunion. She entertained students of the Wesley Campus Ministry at UNC-CH.
Mary Helen enjoyed her friends and partners in service. She was a member of the PEO sisterhood for 77 years, was president of two different chapters, and was an honorary charter member of Chapter L in Chapel Hill. She enjoyed sharing delicious dishes and recipes with her fellow members of the Durham-Orange Home Economics Club. She was a member of the University Woman's Club in Chapel Hill for many years.
A choral singer in college and a pianist, Mary Helen had a lifelong love of music and the performing arts which she instilled in her children. Each of her four children was expected to learn to play a musical instrument, if not multiple ones. She and Donald enjoyed their subscriptions to the Playmaker's and N.C. Symphony for most of their lives.
Mary Helen and Donald loved to travel. They visited relatives in Kansas every summer and always found time to visit the cabin of Donald's sister Lucile Hayman Ryberg and family in Estes Park, CO. Mary Helen accompanied her husband to Rotary meetings around the state, North America, and world. After he retired, they traveled to China, which was the realization of a lifelong dream for her. Wherever Mary Helen and Donald went throughout the world, often with their friends Eleanor and Joel Carter, Mary Helen had friends, often alumnae of the English Conversation Group, to visit and serve as local tour guides. Summer was not complete without at least three or four weeks with family at their cottage at Caswell Beach.
Mary Helen was predeceased by her husband and by her sister, Dorothy Wilson Werts. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Margaret Hayman and husband, Jonathan Schneer of Decatur, GA and Williamstown, MA; Jewell Hayman Seymour and husband, Robert Seymour of Asheville; and two sons and their wives, Wilson Hayman and wife, Jennie Jarrell Hayman of Raleigh; Russell Hayman and wife, Cori MacDonneil Hayman of Montecito, CA. She is survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Shannon Seymour and husband, Jay Ham (daughter Amelia) of Asheville, Ben Schneer and wife Elizabeth Segran-Schneer (daughter Ella) of Cambridge, MA; Seth Schneer of Washington, D.C; Will Hayman of Chapel Hill; Alex Hayman of Kensington, CA; Fiona Hayman of Palo Alto, CA; and Harry Hayman of Montecito, CA.
A memorial service celebrating Mary Helen's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at University United Methodist Church, 150 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Helen Hayman Memorial Fund at University United Methodist Church, 150 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; UNC Wesley Campus Ministry, 157 East Franklin Street, Suite 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or the Hayman-Howard-Wright MPA Scholarship Endowment, School of Government, Campus Box 3330, UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-3330.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019