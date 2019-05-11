Mary Helen Wilson Long



Raleigh



Mary Helen Wilson Long, 93, died May 9, 2019 in her home of Burlington, North Carolina. A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, she was born in 1926 to Mattie Lee Körner Wilson and William Broadus Wilson.



Mrs. Long graduated from Needham Broughton High School and attended St. Mary's College and Edgewood Park in New York.



Mrs. Long moved from Raleigh to Burlington in 1952 at the time of her marriage to Attorney Robert Edgar Long of Roxboro. She was predeceased by her one sister, Margaret Wilson, MD, Surgeon, her husband of fifty years, Mr. Long, her husband of six years, Dr. George Walker Blair, and by the family's lifelong friend Inez Jeffries.



Survivors include children Margaret Long Macauley and husband Jack, Robert Edgar Long, Jr and wife Kathryn, and Elizabeth Lee Long. She had five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Mrs. Long loved her life in Raleigh, Burlington and Palm Beach. She was involved in too many activities to mention, had a lifelong passion for golf, and brought a smile to everyone.



A private family burial service was officiated by Reverend Ronald L. Shive of First Presbyterian Church in Burlington. The family wishes to thank so many who attended the dedication of the Mary Helen Long Garden at this church on Mother's Day 2015, for which she was present. A plaque in the garden states under her name "All Things Bright and Beautiful" which epitomizes her life. Memorial gifts may be made to the Mary Helen Long Garden Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 508 West Davis Street, Burlington, North Carolina, 27215. The family requests no flowers.



The family is particularly grateful for the exemplary team of nurses and caregivers for their service to her. Published in The News & Observer on May 11, 2019