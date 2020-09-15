Mary Ann Commander HillCaryMary Ann Commander Hill joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Her rich 94 years of life were full of many blessings, both given and received. She was a sweet, southern lady from Florence, SC with a beautiful spirit, accent, and charm to match.She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Ann Hill McCullen; two granddaughters, Leslie and Lauren McCullen, and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Letha Jane Walters and Lawrence Allen Commander, and her three siblings, Dorothy Lucille Commander McKellar, James Allen Commander, and Vernon Walters Commander.The family will receive friends from 5-8pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary, NC on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Florence, SC.Mary Ann's family would like to thank Bella Rose Nursing and Rehab Facility for attending to her needs in the later stages of life, and Margaret Dunston for her years of personal companionship and loving care.Full obituary at: