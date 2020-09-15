1/1
Mary Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Commander Hill

Cary

Mary Ann Commander Hill joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Her rich 94 years of life were full of many blessings, both given and received. She was a sweet, southern lady from Florence, SC with a beautiful spirit, accent, and charm to match.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Ann Hill McCullen; two granddaughters, Leslie and Lauren McCullen, and a host of extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Letha Jane Walters and Lawrence Allen Commander, and her three siblings, Dorothy Lucille Commander McKellar, James Allen Commander, and Vernon Walters Commander.

The family will receive friends from 5-8pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary, NC on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Florence, SC.

Mary Ann's family would like to thank Bella Rose Nursing and Rehab Facility for attending to her needs in the later stages of life, and Margaret Dunston for her years of personal companionship and loving care.

Full obituary at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Florence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
I have known Mary about 40 Years. Meet her at First Baptist Church in Cary. My husband & I enjoyed lots of dinners with her and Frank Ivey. I am a Realtor and was her her Realtor when she built her home. We had so much fun together selecting things to go into the home with the builder. I think of her every time I go by her home. A lovely person.
Mary was a beautiful lady inside and out. I know how much she loved you Carol. She would always talk about you when we were together. She will be missed by everyone.

Blessings
Javain griffis
Javain Griffis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved