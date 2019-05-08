Mary Santa Hinkley



June 5, 1937 - April 28, 2019



Cary



Mary Hinkley passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 at Transitions Hospice House in Raleigh. Mary was born in Newark, NJ on June 5, 1937. She met and married the late Richard ("Dick") Hinkley in 1956, and together they moved from Newark to Springfield (NJ) before relocating their home and family to Cary, NC in 1979 via a job transfer with his employer, Bristol-Myers (now Bristol-Myers Squibb). Mary was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Frank, Susan Millhouser, Judy Bateman and their husbands (Ed, Brian and Paul, respectively) as well as her son Richard. She also leaves behind four (4) grandchildren, Kerry, Amber, Olivia, Richard III and a multitude of great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Ann Marie and two of her sisters, Dora and Carol. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at the mausoleum at Wake Memorial Park (7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary, NC, 27519). Pastor Donnie Darr of Hope Community Church will be officiating. Family and friends will be invited to a gathering at the family home following the memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019