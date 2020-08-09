Mary Hogue

Mary Ann Dixon Hogue



6/21/1923-8/4/2020



Wilmington



Mary Ann Dixon Hogue (nee Marion Homes Dixon) of Wilmington, NC died peacefully on August 4, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, NC on June 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Wright Tracy Dixon and wife, Marion Homes Dixon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus Dunlap Hogue, Jr. her brother, Ben F. Dixon III and wife Frances, of Washington D.C., her brother Wright T. Dixon, Jr. and wife Prince of Raleigh, and her son-in-law John C. Stuart.



Surviving are her son, Cyrus D. Hogue III of Hillsborough, two daughters, Ann Hogue Stuart of Wilmington and S. Homes Hogue of Muncie IN, and seven grandchildren: Madeleine Hogue of London, England, Katherine Hogue of Los Angeles CA, Ben Hogue of Hillsborough, Suzannah Hogue (Madison Crum) of Wilmington, Marianna Whitson (Micah) of Belmont MA, Caroline McCall (Lathan) of Watertown MA, and Will Pappas of Los Angeles CA. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Annie and Elliot Whitson and Gus and Penelope McCall.



Mary Ann spent her childhood in Raleigh and always spoke affectionately of that time, when, depending on the season, they would swim or ice skate on Lake Boone. She attended the public schools and Broughton High School through her junior year. Her parents were assigned to Puerto Rico during her senior year and they sent her to Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA. She attended St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh and received her business degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi.



In 1949 she married Cyrus Dunlap Hogue Jr. of Wilmington and they enjoyed a long, wonderful marriage of 68 years. A member of St. James Episcopal Church, Mary Ann always spoke fondly of participating in the Guardian Angel program and also explaining the intricacies of the reredos behind the alter to visitors and children. For nearly 50 years she volunteered in the Remedial Reading programs within the New Hanover County Schools and other organizations with similar reading programs. She was the first woman to serve on the board of directors of Wilmington College and also served on the first board of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She was President of the Junior League of Wilmington and a member of the Ministering Circle. She served on the Board of St. John's Art Gallery and on the Board of the State Art Society, also serving as vice president. As a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames in The State of North Carolina, she contributed time and effort to maintaining the Burgwin Wright House and Gardens.



In her fifties, Mary Ann returned to her love of art. She was an avid artist, even getting a fellow painter up at 5:30 am to drive her to an art class in Hillsborough every week. She began with pastel portraits and moved on to watercolor, oil, and plein air. She won several awards. Her portraits of children hang in many homes up and down the eastern seaboard, and many friends, family and art collectors display her other works on their walls.



Cy and Mary Ann owned homes in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach (her favorite), and Linville for many years where they enjoyed the freedom of the mountains and the sea. Mary Ann made many friends in those areas and remained steadfast throughout her lifetime.



Mary Ann was a warm, generous, and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She strived to ensure her children's happiness by supporting their interests and helping them flourish. She enjoyed a good sense of humor and had one herself. So as not to be seen with rollers in her hair, she once ventured into the world with a lampshade on her head when she could not locate a scarf. She was always "on go" and one never knew what to expect next!



For the last six years, Sandy Moore has been Mary Ann's friend, companion, and caregiver. Words cannot express the depth of appreciation we have for her. Even while caring for Mary Ann, Sandy carried Ann during the illness and death of her husband. Thank you, Sandy, we love you. Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation also go to the amazing staff at The Davis Community and particularly Haven House. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at a future date.



Memorials may be made to the Burgwin Wright House and Gardens, 224 Market St Wilmington NC 28401, or St. James Parish, 25 S. Third St. Wilmington, NC 28401.



