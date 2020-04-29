|
|
Mary J. Grenn
August 5, 1933 - April 25, 2020
Fredericksburg, VA
Longtime Fredericksburg resident Mary J. Grenn died peacefully on April 25 at age 86. Mary's life-long devotion to her Christian faith, husband, family, and friends touched all who knew her and her radiant smile touched them with her kindness, goodness, spirit, and warmth. Mary was a true beacon of God's shining light and grace on earth.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Carl M. Grenn, and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on April 18.
Born in Clayton, NC on August 5, 1933, Mary worked on a tobacco farm with her parents in Clayton, was high school valedictorian, met Carl in 1952 as a young proud and patriotic Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune serving in the Korean War. She began her journey as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother when they married on April 18, 1954. As a devoted wife, Mary supported Carl in early career moves to Chicago and Virginia twice, and they chose Fredericksburg, VA to live in August 1969 and raise their family. Mary later became a long time real estate broker, a million-dollar producer, and recipient of awards including realtor of the year. In addition to family, Mary's passion in life centered around her faith, church, volunteering, prayer groups, and helping others. Mary was truly an inspirational role model to family and friends through her daily actions. Her strong Christian beliefs and values were a source of her inner strength, giving and forgiving nature, spirit, wisdom, loving heart, and she lived her life as a testament to her devoted relationship with Jesus Christ.
Survived by her husband Carl Grenn; children Marty Grenn (wife Kim), Michael Grenn, and Sharon Grenn Behl; grandchildren Austin Behl, Tyler Behl, Kelley Grenn, Taylor Grenn, and Gracie Grenn; and many nephews and nieces. Preceding Mary's passing to heaven was her father, Lonnie Knight Johnson and mother, Maggie Lee Phelps of Clayton, NC; sister, Sally Johnson; brother, Nelson Johnson; and twin brother, Frances Johnson, and Herbert Lewis.
A private graveside memorial service will be held with family members, and a celebration of life service will be planned after the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Grenn's name to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg VA, 22401, attention to Dr. Bob Sizemore or Dr. Jim George. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 29, 2020