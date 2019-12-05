|
|
Mary Jackson Whittington
Kinston
Mary Jackson Whittington age 76 of 910 N. Herritage Street, Kinston, N.C. died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Healthcare.
A memorial service will be held Sunday December 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westminster United Methodist Church with Rev. Dena White Officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service and other times at the home of Wynn & Becky Whittington at 906 West Road, Kinston N.C.
Mary was born in Spiveys Corner, NC on February 25, 1943. Mary was a homemaker for many years and also worked as a medical transcriptionist and office administrator at Kinston Surgical, Kinston OB/GYN, and Kinston Medical Specialists. She volunteered extensively at the Salvation Army and at Lenoir Memorial Hospital as a "Pink Lady". Mary was a devoted member of Westminster United Methodist Church for over 50 years volunteering countless hours and serving as a member of various committees.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William W. "Bill" Whittington, infant son, Jeff Barbee, father, Olin M. Jackson, mother, Lillian Barefoot Wilson, step-father, Vada C. Wilson, and a sister, Neta "Lee" Davis.
Mary is survived by her brother, Don Wilson and wife, Alice of Winston Salem, N.C.; sons, Steve Whittington and wife, Judith of Statesville, N.C., Mike Whittington, and Wynn Whittington and wife, Becky, all of Kinston, N.C.; grandchildren, Hunter Whittington and wife, Emily of Raleigh, N.C., Caitlin Whittington of Wilmington, N.C., Clay Whittington of Greenville, NC, Paul Whittington of Raleigh, N.C., Scott Whittington of Kinston, N.C., Joseph and Jason Ervin of Raleigh, N.C., and Jordan Ervin of Aberdeen, N.C.; nieces, Cari Wilson Woolard of Washington, N.C. and Jessica Davis of Sanford, N.C.; nephews, Matt Wilson and wife, Victoria of Winston Salem, N.C. and Jason Davis of Southern Pines, N.C.; and special nieces and nephews.
The family is forever indebted to the Herritage Elite Family for their love and care over the last three and a half years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the William W. and Mary J. Whittington Endowment Scholarship at Lenoir Community College C/O Jeannie Kennedy, P.O. Box 188, Kinston, N.C. 28502-0188.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019