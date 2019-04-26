Mary N. Jackson



September 18, 1938 - April 21, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Mary Newton Jackson, 80, of Fuquay-Varina died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born to the late Roy and Florence Newton on September 18, 1938 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia.



She was preceded in death by husband James Jackson; son Joseph Jackson; brothers Claude Newton and Garland Newton; and sisters Dorothy Weaver and Elizabeth Crabtree. She leaves behind son Andrew Jackson; daughter-in-law Jeongsun Im; grandchildren Adelia Jackson, Austin Jackson, and Christine Jackson; one brother Clarence Newton, and three sisters, Grace Wimberly, Priscilla Newton, and Carolyn Watson.



She served in the Air Force and retired as a procurement officer at the Army Research Office in Research Triangle Park in 2008. She was a deeply loving, if at times cantankerous, mother, aunt, and sister. Her grandchildren were the true joy in her life.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28 at Rachel's Family Funeral Home, 201 East Academy Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 at 4:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Turner Matthews. The family will receive visitors at Rachel's immediately after the service and at 5:30 at the Fuquay-Varina Woman's Club, 602 N Ennis St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary