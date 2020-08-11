1/1
Mary Jane Sedberry
1928 - 2020
Mary Graven Sedberry

Raleigh

Mary Graven Sedberry died August 8, 2020. She was born December 28, 1928, in Lincoln, Illinois, the eldest daughter of John and Melvola Mason Graven. She married Charles Sedberry in Santa Barbara, Ca in 1954, and they were happily married 66 years.

She is survived by her husband, her son, Reece Sedberry of Raleigh, NC, her nephews, Shaun Milligan of Greensboro, NC and Scott Milligan of Lexington, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Elizabeth Sedberry, her son, Lee Sedberry, and her sister, Marlene Milligan.

Mary was known to her friends as Jay. She wrote her own obituary and for that reason, no mention will be made of her endeavor's on the tennis courts and bridge tables or the preparation of copies of cooking ideas, health suggestions, and news items, that interested her, that she delivered to her friends annually. Her husband added this paragraph.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery will be private.

If desired, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
