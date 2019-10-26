|
|
Mary Jane Thomas
Charlotte,
Mrs. Thomas, 87, passed away on October 25, 2019.
Mary Jane was born on May 10, 1932 in New York City, NY to the late Gus and May Geibel Gidley. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Thomas and her ex-husband Dick Covington.
Mrs. Thomas graduated from Agnes Irwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA and Bradford College Haverhill, MA. She was the Administrative Assistant to the Head Master of the Haverford School in Haverford, PA. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, singing in St. Peters Church choir, reading and needlepointing.
She is survived by her daughter Beth Kerwood (Brian); step-children Cindy Connors, Cathy Amsterdam, Bruce and Brad Thomas; sister Joan Rammel (Charlie); 10 grandchildren; nieces/nephew and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region or The .
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 26, 2019