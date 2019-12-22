Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Saint Raphael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jeannette Underwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jeannette Underwood Obituary
Mary Jeannette Elekes Underwood

Raleigh

Mary Jeannette Elekes Underwood, 78, died Wednesday. She was a very beloved wife and mother who will be eternally missed. Mary was a registered nurse who retired from the Medical Review Board of North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy, a daughter, Teresa Michelle and a sister, Debbie Mathis.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Saint Raphael Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -