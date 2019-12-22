|
Mary Jeannette Elekes Underwood
Raleigh
Mary Jeannette Elekes Underwood, 78, died Wednesday. She was a very beloved wife and mother who will be eternally missed. Mary was a registered nurse who retired from the Medical Review Board of North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy, a daughter, Teresa Michelle and a sister, Debbie Mathis.
A memorial service will be held 12:30 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Saint Raphael Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019