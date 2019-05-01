Mary Katherine Pippin



August 9, 1928 - April 22, 2019



Cary



Mary Katherine Pippin, age 90, passed away on April 23rd when her health had declined after a fall. She was born on August 9, 1928 in Wake County to the late Jacob P. and Mary Powell Mewborne.



Katherine, also known as Kat, attended Atlantic Christian College in Wilson and was a graduate of the Famous Artists School in Westport, Connecticut. She was a gifted artist and art teacher in Cary for many years. Her art was displayed in numerous art shows across North Carolina. She has exhibited and won awards in several cities in North Carolina. Katherine, along with her husband, were founding members of their church and sang in the choir. She was very active in community and church service including her work with Dorcus Ministries, March of Dimes and Missionary work for the church. She loved RVing, their beach home, their church and most of all, the friends she met throughout her life.



In addition to her parents, Kat was preceded in death by her husband Fred Wells Pippin, the love of her life, and her son, Graylon. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey J. Pippin and wife, Sue, grandsons Scott Griffin and his wife Genea and three granddaughters Daisy, Christal and Candace and Travis Nobles and his wife Tracey and granddaughter Mikayla and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 AM at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, NC 27511 immediately followed by a reception in the Christian Life Center.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Children's Center at the White Plains United Methodist Church. Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019